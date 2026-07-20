Monkey mama takes care of lost baby bird in heartwarmingly bizarre "adoption" tale

Albuquerque, New Mexico– A fledgling bird wandered into the Siamang enclosure at the zoo in Albuquerque. A mother monkey noticed it and took it under her care. The way she tended to the bird for weeks amazed even the zookeepers.

Eve the monkey mama didn't want to let go of the little robin.

In an Instagram post from the ABQ BioPark Zoo, keeper Megan Agena explained that she stumbled upon a small bird in the monkey enclosure a few weeks ago.

At first, Agena was worried about how the primates would react, but motherly monkey Eve immediately tended to it with affection.

She had already raised a baby a few years earlier, but seeing the baby bird – likely an American robin – rekindled her maternal instincts.

Zookeepers repeatedly observed her cradling the young bird, grooming it, and even trying to nurse it.

"Every time it would make a noise, she would try her best to comfort it," Agena said in the video.

Shortly after the keepers noticed this unusual bond, Eve moved indoors, presumably to protect it from both her fellow monkeys and the staff.