Mysterious animal noises lead to firefighter rescue – and a shocking garage discovery!

Leicester, UK - A resident of the English city of Leicester called the fire department on Easter Sunday after hearing the sounds of animals wailing from his garage wall. While others were out hunting for eggs, these firefighters were looking for some trapped foxes!

Firefighters freed a total of three fox cubs. © Screenshot/Facebook/Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service

As the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service revealed in a post on Facebook, emergency services were called to Letchworth Road, where a fox cub was believed to be trapped between two buildings.

As the animal was stuck between the walls, the rescuers had no choice but to take the wall apart.

The owner had, of course, given them permission to do so beforehand.

As the footage shows, the men removed one brick after the other to reveal a small cavity, where the cause of the wailing sounds was hiding.

However, the firefighters discovered not just one fox cub, but three! It's unclear how long the trio had been trapped in the narrow gap or how they got there in the first place.

"While you may have been on an Easter egg hunt on Sunday morning, one of our crews were busy cracking open a garage wall in a search for trapped fox cubs," the fire department said.

