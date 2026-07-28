Near-extinct tiny snails returned to wild after breeding in UK zoo

Upton-by-Chester, UK - Hundreds of tiny snails have been reintroduced to a rocky Atlantic island following a breeding program to save the mollusks from extinction.

Conservatists have reintroduced hundreds of tiny snails on a rocky Atlantic island after a zoo breeding program pulled four species back from the brink. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

Conservationists at Chester Zoo said they had "one shot" to save the snails, which were so rare the global population could have fitted into a single petri dish.

With work to clear their island home of the invasive goats, rabbits, and mice that had pushed the snails to the brink of extinction, it is now hoped the mollusks – no bigger than a pea – will help restore the soils and boost the natural habitat.

Experts at Chester Zoo, along with those at the ZooParc de Beauval in France, had been asked by the Madeira government to help with the conservation of four snail species that are unique to the Deserta Islands, part of the Madeira archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

A handful of snails were sent to each institution, including 21 of the species Geomitra coronula which were thought to be the last of their kind, found clinging underneath a single rock on Bugio Island.

Now more than 300 descendants of the snail that have been bred at Chester Zoo have returned to the wild on the island, alongside 270 individuals from the species Discula lyelliana bred by specialists in France.

Conservationists had to battle rough weather and a scramble from the water up a cliff face in the dark to find snail-friendly cracks in the rocks in order to return them to the wild.