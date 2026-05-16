Nearly 100 dogs freed in hours-long rescue from cruel breeding farm

Newton County, Missouri - What began as an operation in a remote residential area in Newton County, Missouri, quickly developed into a huge, eight-hour rescue mission. A few days ago, the organization Daisy's Dane Sanctuary rescued over 80 dogs from a run-down breeding farm!

One of the rescuers carefully approached the frightened animals to gain their trust – and was successful. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Daisy's Dane Sanctuary

Following a criminal complaint, the team went to the scene together with numerous police authorities – but even the experienced animal rights activists reached their limits at the sight of the emaciated four-legged friends.

"The conditions we encountered were heartbreaking," Daisy's Dane Sanctuary wrote on Facebook.

The rescuers said they found 83 Great Danes and one Doodle, visibly weakened and completely malnourished, in the home of the questionable breeder.

Among the canines, around 35 puppies were rescued. In addition, the helpers discovered countless exotic animals, such as birds and reptiles.

"At this time, approximately 99% of the dogs taken into custody are presenting with medical concerns requiring evaluation, treatment, monitoring, or ongoing care," the organization confirmed.

The hungry animals are suffering from parasites, injuries, developmental disorders, or overall neglect. The discovery of five dogs who had already passed away was particularly distressing for the rescuers.

"All animals involved are currently under the care, management, and supervision of Daisy's Dane Sanctuary and our volunteer team," the post continued.