Nearly 100 dogs freed in hours-long rescue from cruel breeding farm
Newton County, Missouri - What began as an operation in a remote residential area in Newton County, Missouri, quickly developed into a huge, eight-hour rescue mission. A few days ago, the organization Daisy's Dane Sanctuary rescued over 80 dogs from a run-down breeding farm!
Following a criminal complaint, the team went to the scene together with numerous police authorities – but even the experienced animal rights activists reached their limits at the sight of the emaciated four-legged friends.
"The conditions we encountered were heartbreaking," Daisy's Dane Sanctuary wrote on Facebook.
The rescuers said they found 83 Great Danes and one Doodle, visibly weakened and completely malnourished, in the home of the questionable breeder.
Among the canines, around 35 puppies were rescued. In addition, the helpers discovered countless exotic animals, such as birds and reptiles.
"At this time, approximately 99% of the dogs taken into custody are presenting with medical concerns requiring evaluation, treatment, monitoring, or ongoing care," the organization confirmed.
The hungry animals are suffering from parasites, injuries, developmental disorders, or overall neglect. The discovery of five dogs who had already passed away was particularly distressing for the rescuers.
"All animals involved are currently under the care, management, and supervision of Daisy's Dane Sanctuary and our volunteer team," the post continued.
Animal breeder now has to answer for his actions in court
"These dogs haven't received even the minimal care you would expect," a veterinarian treating them said, per KMBC.
As part of the investigation into the breeder, 48-year-old Devin Harris, the placement of the rescued animals is currently suspended.
A decision on their future will only be made once all of the proceedings and court decisions have concluded.
After the exhausting rescue operation, the work for the animal rights activists has only just begun. In addition to food, care, and rest, the rescued pets and small animals need two things above all: attention and safety.
On Facebook, the rescue operation triggered a wave of enthusiasm, with numerous users thanking the animal welfare organization for its tireless efforts.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Daisy's Dane Sanctuary