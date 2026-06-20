Orphaned baby hippo can't sleep after losing his mom – what his rescuers do next changes everything

By Benjamin Schön

Nairobi, Kenya – A hippopotamus calf clings desperately to his dead mother, nudging her repeatedly with his nose – but she never wakes up. After this heart‑wrenching drama, the little creature seemed endlessly lonely. Yet what one rescuer did next to comfort the baby has moved millions of animal lovers to tears!

Bumpy the baby hippo was born on April 26.
Bumpy the baby hippo was born on April 26.  © Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Rescuers from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust experienced one of the saddest moments of their lives in May 2026 in Kenya: the tiny, only‑a‑few‑days‑old hippo baby named Bumpy sat terrified beside his dead mother.

He called out for her, seeking protection – but the mother likely died in a brutal territorial fight while defending her calf.

Bumpy was alone, dehydrated, and on the brink of death.

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So, the caretakers acted immediately. They rescued the undernourished orphan and took him to a sanctuary near Nairobi.

But once inside the enclosure, a new problem emerged: Bumpy was so traumatized that, yearning for his mother, he couldn't close his eye.

At the time of his rescue, Bumpy was only a few days old.
At the time of his rescue, Bumpy was only a few days old.  © Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Bumpy the baby hippo needs a lot of affection!

Now, the little hippo is truly happy again.
Now, the little hippo is truly happy again.  © Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Bumpy screamed with fear and was completely restless, so his caretaker, Simon, made a touching decision.

He quickly dragged a mattress onto the floor of the enclosure and lay down next to Bumpy.

The little hippo's reaction? Simply heartwarming!

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Bumpy immediately nestled deep in Simon's arms and, for the first time in days, fell asleep peacefully.

Rescuers said Bumpy was "desperate for comfort and connection," as reported by People.

Since that night, the hippo baby has never left his side.

When caregiver Simon lay down on the floor, Bumpy didn't hesitate long and leaned against him.
When caregiver Simon lay down on the floor, Bumpy didn't hesitate long and leaned against him.  © Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

In the meantime, the little cuddle king has been flown by helicopter to a larger facility. There, he splashes in the pool during the day, sleeps in the shade, and is raised with a bottle.

The rescuers' goal: once Bumpy is old and strong enough, he will be re‑released and find his own hippo family.

Cover photo: BildmonCtage: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

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