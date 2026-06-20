Orphaned baby hippo can't sleep after losing his mom – what his rescuers do next changes everything

Nairobi, Kenya – A hippopotamus calf clings desperately to his dead mother, nudging her repeatedly with his nose – but she never wakes up. After this heart‑wrenching drama, the little creature seemed endlessly lonely. Yet what one rescuer did next to comfort the baby has moved millions of animal lovers to tears!

Bumpy the baby hippo was born on April 26. © Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Rescuers from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust experienced one of the saddest moments of their lives in May 2026 in Kenya: the tiny, only‑a‑few‑days‑old hippo baby named Bumpy sat terrified beside his dead mother.

He called out for her, seeking protection – but the mother likely died in a brutal territorial fight while defending her calf.

Bumpy was alone, dehydrated, and on the brink of death.

So, the caretakers acted immediately. They rescued the undernourished orphan and took him to a sanctuary near Nairobi.

But once inside the enclosure, a new problem emerged: Bumpy was so traumatized that, yearning for his mother, he couldn't close his eye.