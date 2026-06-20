Orphaned baby hippo can't sleep after losing his mom – what his rescuers do next changes everything
Nairobi, Kenya – A hippopotamus calf clings desperately to his dead mother, nudging her repeatedly with his nose – but she never wakes up. After this heart‑wrenching drama, the little creature seemed endlessly lonely. Yet what one rescuer did next to comfort the baby has moved millions of animal lovers to tears!
Rescuers from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust experienced one of the saddest moments of their lives in May 2026 in Kenya: the tiny, only‑a‑few‑days‑old hippo baby named Bumpy sat terrified beside his dead mother.
He called out for her, seeking protection – but the mother likely died in a brutal territorial fight while defending her calf.
Bumpy was alone, dehydrated, and on the brink of death.
So, the caretakers acted immediately. They rescued the undernourished orphan and took him to a sanctuary near Nairobi.
But once inside the enclosure, a new problem emerged: Bumpy was so traumatized that, yearning for his mother, he couldn't close his eye.
Bumpy the baby hippo needs a lot of affection!
Bumpy screamed with fear and was completely restless, so his caretaker, Simon, made a touching decision.
He quickly dragged a mattress onto the floor of the enclosure and lay down next to Bumpy.
The little hippo's reaction? Simply heartwarming!
Bumpy immediately nestled deep in Simon's arms and, for the first time in days, fell asleep peacefully.
Rescuers said Bumpy was "desperate for comfort and connection," as reported by People.
Since that night, the hippo baby has never left his side.
In the meantime, the little cuddle king has been flown by helicopter to a larger facility. There, he splashes in the pool during the day, sleeps in the shade, and is raised with a bottle.
The rescuers' goal: once Bumpy is old and strong enough, he will be re‑released and find his own hippo family.
Cover photo: BildmonCtage: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust