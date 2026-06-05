Over 100,000 cockroaches confiscated in Australian bug-breeder bust

Bathurst, Australia – Wildlife officers have busted an illegal cockroach -breeding operation in rural Australia , seizing a skin-crawling haul worth more than $100,000 on the black market for exotic bugs.

A Madagascar hissing cockroach seized in the bug-breeding bust. © HANDOUT / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND WATER / AFP

More than 100,000 contraband cockroaches were found in a raid on a commercial breeder in the town of Bathurst, west of Sydney, Australia's environment department said on Friday.

They found Madagascar "hissing" cockroaches, a bulky insect named for its noisy defense mechanism, and dubia cockroaches, an invasive critter bred as a snack for pet lizards.

Photos show one of the seized Madagascar cockroaches, which was almost big enough to cover the palm of an adult's hand.

"We take our job protecting Australia's unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously," an environment department spokesperson said.

"We're seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches, and we're putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice."

The department said the illicit insects had an estimated value of $140,000.