Over 50 people gored or bruised during Spain's San Fermin bull runs

Pamplona, Spain - Ten men suffered injuries Tuesday during the eighth and final bull run of Spain's famed San Fermin festival, bringing the total number of daredevils injured during this year's fiesta to 57.

A runner barely evades a bull as participants run ahead of bulls from the Jandilla bull ranch during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2026. © MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

An 18-year-old man suffered a gore wound to the thigh, and a 46-year-old man was gored in the chest. The other eight were taken to hospital with bruises of varying severity, the Navarre regional government said in a statement.

The bulls completed the 928-yard course from a holding pen to the city bull ring in two minutes and 25 seconds.

Each morning for eight days, hundreds of daredevils, many wearing traditional white shirts with red scarves tied around their necks, tested their bravery by running ahead of a pack of bulls through the narrow, winding streets of the medieval city. The vast majority of the runners are men.

The bulls face almost certain death in afternoon bullfights featuring Spain's top matadors.

The San Fermin festival, which was made famous by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, draws people from around the world.

Four men who took part in this year's bull runs were gored, including a 30-year-old Spanish man who was pierced by a horn in the face.

Five of the 57 injured are foreign nationals: two Britons, an Australian, an American, and a German who was gored in his left arm.

Although the runs are over, the festival's closing ceremony will take place at midnight.