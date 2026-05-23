Pigeons and humans have been in a 3,500-year situationship – new research shows messy receipts

Groningen, Netherlands - They have been our meat and our messengers, a source of fertilizer and a religious symbol: while pigeons are now mostly reviled as dirty city pests, they long played an important role in human society.

While pigeons are now mostly reviled as dirty city pests these days, they have long played an important role in human society – and this research proves it! © Unsplash/Anand Ramavath

Now, research published on Thursday has revealed that the humble birds were first domesticated 3,500 years ago, meaning they have been enmeshed in our lives for nearly a millennium longer than previously thought.

"Humans forgetting about pigeons happened relatively recently in human history," Anderson Carter, a bioarcheologist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, told AFP.

Pigeons were still a useful part of society as recently as the 19th and 20th centuries, explained the lead author of a new study in the journal Antiquity.

"They were still being used to carry messages and even had an important role in wars in particular," she added.

"But then a lot of technological advancements happened, the telegraph was invented, and then the telephone, and pigeons were out of a job."

However, because we had spent thousands of years conditioning them to live alongside us, the birds stayed nearby.

It was only when huge cities emerged after the industrial revolution that "there was a rising view that they were pests, dirty and spreading diseases," Carter said.

Now "anti-pigeon architecture such as spikes on top of buildings" are a common sight, she added.