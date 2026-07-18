Raccoon with unusually short spine named "Jimothy" becomes social media star!

Seattle, Washington – Kiana Hall and her partner planned to celebrate their 13th anniversary with a romantic evening stroll, but their walk led them to discover an unusual little creature who has taken the internet by storm!

The woman couldn't believe her eyes – and she promptly recorded the mysterious creature on video. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@c1vrgr1

When the young couple took a leisurely stroll through a residential neighborhood in their Seattle suburb, a strangely graceful creature suddenly darted past.

"I got very confused at what I was seeing," Kiana told The Seattle Times. "I just have never seen any other animal like it."

Based on the typical facial features, the 33‑year‑old recognized it as a raccoon, but she suspected the animal might be suffering from a genetic defect.

She shared her discovery on Instagram and dubbed the fluffy quadruped, which had an unusually short back and no tail, "Jimothy."

"I just hope [Jimothy] continues to live his life freely and I hope he can be healthy," Kiana told the outlet.

Her clip has gone totally viral, and the internet can't get enough of little Jimothy.

"Protect him at all costs," one user commented, while another said, "He's just a little beanie baby."

Some were worried that the raccoon's condition might make him particularly vulnerable out in the wild.

But wildlife expert Marcie Logsdon gave some cautious reassurance to the Daily Star: "The fact that he's made it to this age tells me that he's managing and that he's adapting. I was surprised and honestly a little bit inspired that he's that resilient."