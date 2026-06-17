Realtor wants to view a house – but he has to get past the nasty animal "squatters" first!

Arkansas – Real estate agent Christopher White didn’t expect these wild animal houseguests. While touring a vacant house, he made a discovery that gave him quite a fright... several snakes had already claimed the property!

It wasn't until he was back in his car that the realtor noticed the unusual animal occupants on the porch. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/christopherwhiterealtor

The realtor from Arkansas was just getting a look at a property when he noticed the unusual occupants.

"When I first got to the house I was treating it as business as usual. I got out of my truck, walked around the home," White told USA Today.

"I had got back in my truck to look at the information for the house, and that’s when I looked over at the porch," he continued.

"After that, I saw the snake that came knocking on the door like a [door-to-door] salesperson."

Later, he even saw one of the reptiles climbing up the electrical panel, slithering closer to its gaggle of "friends."

White captured the scene on his phone and later posted the footage on social media.