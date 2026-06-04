Report of flesh-eating, cow-killing screwworm in Texas raises alarm!

La Pryor, Texas - The US Department of Agriculture on Wednesday reported a possible case of New World screwworm (NWS), a dangerous livestock pest whose flesh-eating larvae can kill cattle.

A possible case of New World screwworm has been detected in South Texas. © Collage: Screenshot/USDA.gov & unsplash/Jorien Loman

"A case of NWS may have been detected in South Texas," the agency said in a statement, adding that a sample has been sent to its national veterinary laboratory in Iowa for confirmatory testing.

"We have already activated personnel on the ground and are working with local partners," the organization continued.

Last summer, the US banned livestock trade from Mexico over reports that Mexican cattle tested positive for the pest.

The New World screwworm was considered eradicated in the US in 1966, until a 2016 outbreak in southern Florida, according to the USDA website.