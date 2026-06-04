Rub-a-dub-dub: Raccoon rescued from chimney gets an adorable bubble bath
Weymouth, Massachusetts - What do you do with a baby raccoon covered in chimney soot? The staff of New England Wildlife Center gave the little animal a bubble bath, and the result is too cute.
Per the rescuers' Facebook post, finding a raccoon in a house flue isn't odd: "Raccoons often take up residence in chimneys this time of year, especially moms who are looking for safe denning sites to raise their young – and in some cases curious youngsters may return, even after mom has moved on."
In mid-May, one baby raccoon found in a chimney in Massachusetts was so filthy that it needed soap.
"We don't often bathe raccoons," the rescuers said, "but in this case, there was so much soot packed into the fur around his face and body that it was beginning to irritate his skin and eyes."
"Our wildlife hospital team carefully cleaned him up, performed a full veterinary exam, and started supportive care. We are very happy to report he tolerated the bath very well (all things considered) and is now bright and alert with a great appetite!"
"Tolerated" is key – as the adorable pics posted by the rescue organization show, the raccoon looks like he's sulking!
Baby raccoon to be released into the wild
Per wildlife rescuers, once they're sure the raccoon is healthy, he'll move in with foster siblings to learn important raccoon skills.
Eventually, he'll be released into the wild.
Summer is a busy season for raccoon rescues. The New England Wildlife Center said the public can help by capping their chimneys to keep the animals from making it their new home.
Additionally, humans and pets should keep their distance, as raccoons and their waste can transmit parasites and diseases.
If you find an animal that you think needs help, contact your local wildlife center. If you're lucky, that creature will need an adorable bath just like this raccoon!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/New England Wildlife Center