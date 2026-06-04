Rub-a-dub-dub: Raccoon rescued from chimney gets an adorable bubble bath

Weymouth, Massachusetts - What do you do with a baby raccoon covered in chimney soot? The staff of New England Wildlife Center gave the little animal a bubble bath, and the result is too cute.

This rescued raccoon was so filthy he needed a bubble bath. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/New England Wildlife Center

Per the rescuers' Facebook post, finding a raccoon in a house flue isn't odd: "Raccoons often take up residence in chimneys this time of year, especially moms who are looking for safe denning sites to raise their young – and in some cases curious youngsters may return, even after mom has moved on."

In mid-May, one baby raccoon found in a chimney in Massachusetts was so filthy that it needed soap.

"We don't often bathe raccoons," the rescuers said, "but in this case, there was so much soot packed into the fur around his face and body that it was beginning to irritate his skin and eyes."

"Our wildlife hospital team carefully cleaned him up, performed a full veterinary exam, and started supportive care. We are very happy to report he tolerated the bath very well (all things considered) and is now bright and alert with a great appetite!"

"Tolerated" is key – as the adorable pics posted by the rescue organization show, the raccoon looks like he's sulking!