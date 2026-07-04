Snake wrangler marvels at giant specimen hiding in suburban home: "You cheeky sausage!"
Sunshine Coast, Australia – A woman tripped over a snake while she was walking to the bathroom in the middle of the night. The animal was so massive that it shocked even wild animal expert Daniel Busstra.
When Busstra's client gave up hope that the snake would leave on its own, the Snake Catcher he was called over to come and help.
Snake Catcher Dan, as Busstra calls himself on social media, was able to have a little fun with this assignment.
When he arrived, the massive python suddenly stuck its head out from under the bathroom door as if it wanted to see what was going on.
"That's funny," the snake catcher said in a video posted to social media. "Hey mate, what are you doing?"
When he opened the bathroom door and finally saw the snake in its entirety, he couldn't contain himself at the sight and immediately burst out laughing out of shock.
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"You cheeky sausage," Busstra said to the giant snake. "He's a beauty!"
But admiration didn't get him far, of course. While Busstra was cautious at first, simply observing the python, he quickly jumped into action and grabbed the thing with his bare hands.
He safely lifted the snake out of the bathtub, looked at it calmly, and held it up to the camera with a smile.
Pythons aren't poisonous, of course, but Busstra still didn't want to get strangled or bitten by it.
As a result, Busstra quickly snaffled the snake a popped it into his snake-catcher's bag for transportation.
While not shown or explained in the video, it's expected that Busstra went on to release the snake a safe distance from the home – so that it doesn't return!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@snakecatcherdan