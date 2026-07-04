Snake wrangler marvels at giant specimen hiding in suburban home: "You cheeky sausage!"

Sunshine Coast, Australia – A woman tripped over a snake while she was walking to the bathroom in the middle of the night. The animal was so massive that it shocked even wild animal expert Daniel Busstra.

What could have been lurking behind that door? © Screenshot/Instagram/@snakecatcherdan

When Busstra's client gave up hope that the snake would leave on its own, the Snake Catcher he was called over to come and help.

Snake Catcher Dan, as Busstra calls himself on social media, was able to have a little fun with this assignment.

When he arrived, the massive python suddenly stuck its head out from under the bathroom door as if it wanted to see what was going on.

"That's funny," the snake catcher said in a video posted to social media. "Hey mate, what are you doing?"

When he opened the bathroom door and finally saw the snake in its entirety, he couldn't contain himself at the sight and immediately burst out laughing out of shock.