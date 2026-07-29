Squirrel majorly crashes Major League Baseball game – put him in, Coach!
It was supposed to be just a regular baseball game in Detroit, but then a tiny squirrel with athletic aspirations took center field!
We may have an Air Bud situation on our hands.
During the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, spectators were treated to some truly hilarious moments when a black squirrel reportedly wandered onto the field.
The little creature darted across the grass as staff rushed onto the field trying to catch it.
The only problem was that nobody could snag the cheeky guy!
At one point, the animal even lingered near an assistant coach.
Clearly, he wants to be signed, and he is taking extreme measures to make his dreams come true.
The coach took it in stride, humorously offering the critter a sunflower seed. It's not a contract, but it's a start!
The audience loved the zany squirrel rookie
More and more employees joined the hunt for the squirrel – but it kept slipping away.
Even players stepped in and helped with the bizarre chase.
After several minutes, a staff member finally managed to catch the squirrel with a towel.
However, the audience didn't like the successful capture at all.
They immediately started booing – apparently they had enjoyed the squirrel's baseball chops. Put him in, Coach! Put him in!
Despite the unusual interruption, the game had to go on. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the hosts: the Detroit Tigers lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 5‑8.
Cover photo: Montage: DUANE BURLESON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, 123rf/ alli1904