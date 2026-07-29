Squirrel majorly crashes Major League Baseball game – put him in, Coach!

It was supposed to be just a regular baseball game in Detroit, but then a tiny squirrel with athletic aspirations took center field!

The staff tried to catch the squirrel, but he was just too fast. © Foto von DUANE BURLESON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

We may have an Air Bud situation on our hands.

During the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, spectators were treated to some truly hilarious moments when a black squirrel reportedly wandered onto the field.

The little creature darted across the grass as staff rushed onto the field trying to catch it.

The only problem was that nobody could snag the cheeky guy!

At one point, the animal even lingered near an assistant coach.

Clearly, he wants to be signed, and he is taking extreme measures to make his dreams come true.

The coach took it in stride, humorously offering the critter a sunflower seed. It's not a contract, but it's a start!