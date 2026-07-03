Swan mom protects her baby from rowdy drunk man in hilarious viral video: "Why would you do it?!"
Blandford Forum, UK – Alcohol, heat, and a welcoming river proved an unlucky combination for a mama swan – and the group of guys who decided to mess with her.
A now-viral TikTok video shows the swan delivering several blows to the trespasser.
The swimmer has no choice but to get away as quickly as possible.
Meanwhile, observer Antonio Cruz – who wants nothing to do with the drunk dude – is laughing hysterically. After all, he had just warned about the attack moments earlier!
"It's downright stupid. Why would you do it? I don't get it," the 49‑year‑old man told the Daily Star.
He explained to the paper what had led up to the incident.
"We all came out of the river when we noticed the swan and one of its babies coming up towards us. Across the way, there was a group of lads who were drinking and intoxicated that were wanting to jump in," Cruz said.
"I said, 'Look fellas, please don't jump in now the swan's got out, please don't do that.'"
After the warning, the drunk men apparently debated for a while, Cruz said. Then they decided to go into the water anyway...
Viral TikTok video shows intense swan attack
With a sprint and a final leap, the man who was attacked shortly thereafter landed right next to the animal.
The swan was likely just protecting its baby, though. Can you blame it? Not a chance!
"I think the swan was startled. [The swan was] a bit territorial," Cruz said.
"When [the drunk man] swam back to the bank, he could barely lift one arm to the ledge, so a lady had to pull him physically out."
Cruz then checked on the swan and its offspring again – luckily, both were fine.
Let Cruz's viral clip be taken as an important warning to everyone out there who might have similar ideas to the drunk interlopers: Don't mess with swans, especially when their babies are nearby!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@unrulycruz23