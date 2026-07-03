Swan mom protects her baby from rowdy drunk man in hilarious viral video: "Why would you do it?!"

Blandford Forum, UK – Alcohol, heat, and a welcoming river proved an unlucky combination for a mama swan – and the group of guys who decided to mess with her.

Alcohol, heat, and a welcoming river proved an unlucky combination for a mama swan – and the group of guys who decided to mess with her. © Screenshot/TikTok/@unrulycruz23

A now-viral TikTok video shows the swan delivering several blows to the trespasser.

The swimmer has no choice but to get away as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, observer Antonio Cruz – who wants nothing to do with the drunk dude – is laughing hysterically. After all, he had just warned about the attack moments earlier!

"It's downright stupid. Why would you do it? I don't get it," the 49‑year‑old man told the Daily Star.

He explained to the paper what had led up to the incident.

"We all came out of the river when we noticed the swan and one of its babies coming up towards us. Across the way, there was a group of lads who were drinking and intoxicated that were wanting to jump in," Cruz said.

"I said, 'Look fellas, please don't jump in now the swan's got out, please don't do that.'"

After the warning, the drunk men apparently debated for a while, Cruz said. Then they decided to go into the water anyway...