These two orphaned mountain lion cubs have a new home at Zoo New York

Watertown, New York – Two orphaned mountain lion cubs are now settling into their new home at Zoo New York. Both animals had a difficult start at life, but zoo keepers are optimistic that making these big baby cats roommates in the Big Apple is exactly what they need.

Mountain lions Clover and Rain had a tough start at life. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Oakland Zoo﻿

Clover and Rain moved into Zoo New York in Watertown last week. Zookeepers are hoping they become fast friends and close companions after experiencing a rough start to life.

Clover didn't get have a great 2026. At the beginning of the year, the cub was found alone and in horrible shape. She was severely underweight, dehydrated, covered in ticks, and weak.

Veterinarians at Oakland Zoo had their work cut out caring for the sick cub. They even gave Clover a life‑saving blood transfusion, as TAG24 NEWS previously reported.

Luckily, the little cub got stronger thanks to the dedicated veterinary team, but they were determined that Clover couldn't be returned to the wild. This little mountain lion needed a forever home and a friend.

“While our role is providing critical rescue, medical care, and stabilization, seeing cubs like Clover recover and thrive in their forever homes is one of the most rewarding parts of our work,” the Oakland Zoo statement said.

Rain, Clover's new roommate, also had a hard start. This cub was found next to its deceased mother in Washington state, and because she was so young, it needed human help to survive.

The silver lining: Rain and Clover were flagged as cats looking for a forever home and companionship – that's where Zoo New York comes in!