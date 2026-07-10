This tiny mouse is shaking up scientists' understanding of physiological limits!

Washington, United States – One tiny animal has a lot to teach us about life – researchers say the Andean leaf-eared mouse is shaking our understanding of physiological limits!

The Andean leaf-eared mouse is, in fact, a natural marvel. © AFP/Marcial Quiroga-Carmona/Handout

At first glance, it's just a rodent; but the Andean leaf-eared mouse is, in fact, a natural marvel.

The small mammal can live at altitudes exceeding 21,982 feet in the Andes, and its capabilities challenge our understanding of physiological limits.

Six years after discovering the animal living on some of the world's highest peaks – where mammalian life was previously considered impossible – an international research team is unraveling the secrets of this extraordinary animal.

The mouse, so small that it can fit in the palm of a hand, holds several world records, said Zachary Cheviron, a biology researcher at the University of Montana and coauthor of a new study on the mammal.

"They have literally the world's record for the highest dwelling mammal on the planet," the researcher told AFP, adding that it can live in areas where mountaineers barely venture.

Plus, this little mouse has range. The same species that can survive atop Chilean peaks has also been found at sea level. According to Cheviron, they "have the broadest elevational distribution of any mammal on the planet."

The animal's vast range is made possible by a resilience and adaptability that is phenomenal in several respects, wrote the research team, who believe their findings could offer valuable insights for human medicine.