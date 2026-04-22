Tiger escapes during show and charges into the audience in circus scare

Rostov-on-Don, Russia - A moment of shock was captured on viral video at a circus in Russia when a security breach occurred during the tiger show – and one of the big cats stormed into the audience area! The operators are now under investigation.

At a circus performance in Russia, the safety construction collapsed during the tiger show and a wild animal stormed into the audience. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@SilentBriefHQ

The incident took place in a circus that had stopped in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Two tamers were in the ring with three tigers while the audience watched the program spellbound.

Then, out of nowhere, the net that was supposed to protect the audience from the predators suddenly collapsed.

One of the tigers finally seized the opportunity, climbed over the broken barrier, and ran into the rows of spectators, where many children were sitting.

An eyewitness video shows the panicked screams of those present, some trying to escape from the circus tent while others are left transfixed, watching as the trained feline roams through the rows of chairs where parents are clutching their little ones tightly.

A trainer then tries to herd the animal towards the exit while an announcement is made over the loudspeakers: "Dear visitors, please keep calm, otherwise you will only make the situation worse."

In the end, the animal tamers actually managed to catch the tiger and take it to a transport container.