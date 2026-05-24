Twinning! "Donald Trump" lookalike albino buffalo delights the web

Bangladesh - With his blond mane, albino buffalo " Donald Trump " is currently causing a stir in Bangladesh.

Donald Trump the buffalo (l) was named after US President Donald Trump (r) because of its blond mane. © Collage: Andrew Leyden/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa, SALAHUDDIN AHMED / AFP

The 700-kilogram (1,543-lb) bull became an internet star and has been attracting curious visitors for weeks due to his uncanny resemblance to the MAGA Republican from across the world.

The animal's owner Zia Uddin Mridha told the AFP news agency that his brother had named the buffalo after the US president because of its magnificent hair.

Crowds of adoring onlookers now flock to his farm near the capital Dhaka to see the unusual buffalo up close and personal.

"The only luxury he enjoys is bathing four times a day," said Mridha.

Albino buffalo with their light-colored fur are extremely rare.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh is currently preparing for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, however – and this means that the beloved animal celeb may not be long for this world!