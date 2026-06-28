Two white horses make "leopard"-patterned baby! Owner breaks down the science in viral post
Patterson, Georgia – A very special baby horse born from the union of two brilliantly white horses is "leopard"-coated. How did Jumanji get this unique appearance? The science is so cool!
In a video from the Big Vine Ranch in Georgia, it quickly becomes clear why the foal draws all the attention.
First, Jumanji’s parents are introduced, and they’re already a visual treat.
Both his mother and his father – who bears the impressive name "Pax Asgard af Pegasus" – are snow white in coat color with matching completely white manes.
But when their baby is shown, jaws drop! Contrary to expectations, Jumanji isn’t devoid of color like his parents; instead, he sports a wildly contrasting brown‑white‑black coat pattern similar to a leopard.
How could these two horses produce such a colorful-coated youngster?
Fortunately, the owners of Big Vine Ranch have an answer, which requires a close look at the parents’ genetics.
"Jumanji's mom carries two cream genes, which dilute her coat color until she appears cream-colored. Think of it like adding cream to coffee – the more cream you add, the lighter it becomes," the post explains.
"Jumanji's dad, Pax, is a fewspot Knabstrupper. That means he carries two copies of the spotting gene (LP), guaranteeing he passes one to every foal. He appears white because those genes add a significant amount of white to his coat," it adds.
But how did all of that affect little Jumanji?
A white pair of horses produces a breathtaking "buckskin leopard" foal
According to its owners, the foal got "the best of both worlds" out of the deal.
"Jumanji inherited a cream gene from mom and the spotting genes from dad," they said.
"The result is a stunning buckskin leopard coat – a custom paint package that combines the best of both worlds."
Online, users can’t get enough of baby Jumanji.
One TikTok user writes, "So two ghosts produced a giraffe."
Another user jokes that "mom got some explaining to do."
Most agree, however, that the 2024 foal is one of the most beautiful horses they’ve ever seen.
"Genetics can be pretty amazing," the horse owners concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Big Vine Ranch