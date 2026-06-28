Two white horses make "leopard"-patterned baby! Owner breaks down the science in viral post

Patterson, Georgia – A very special baby horse born from the union of two brilliantly white horses is "leopard"-coated. How did Jumanji get this unique appearance? The science is so cool!

Jumanji's parents impress with their pure white fur. The combination of their genes, however, results in fascinating offspring. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Big Vine Ranch

In a video from the Big Vine Ranch in Georgia, it quickly becomes clear why the foal draws all the attention.

First, Jumanji’s parents are introduced, and they’re already a visual treat.

Both his mother and his father – who bears the impressive name "Pax Asgard af Pegasus" – are snow white in coat color with matching completely white manes.

But when their baby is shown, jaws drop! Contrary to expectations, Jumanji isn’t devoid of color like his parents; instead, he sports a wildly contrasting brown‑white‑black coat pattern similar to a leopard.

How could these two horses produce such a colorful-coated youngster?

Fortunately, the owners of Big Vine Ranch have an answer, which requires a close look at the parents’ genetics.

"Jumanji's mom carries two cream genes, which dilute her coat color until she appears cream-colored. Think of it like adding cream to coffee – the more cream you add, the lighter it becomes," the post explains.

"Jumanji's dad, Pax, is a fewspot Knabstrupper. That means he carries two copies of the spotting gene (LP), guaranteeing he passes one to every foal. He appears white because those genes add a significant amount of white to his coat," it adds.

But how did all of that affect little Jumanji?