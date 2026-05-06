Two Yellowstone hikers injured in shocking bear attack

Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming - The National Park Service says two hikers were injured in a bear attack near Yellowstone's Old Faithful geyser. Multiple bears may have been involved.

Two hikers were injured in the bear attack on Monday. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

On Monday afternoon, two hikers were hurt in the attack on a hiking trail in Yellowstone National Park, per a press release from the National Park Service.

The hikers were on the popular Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful geyser when "one or more bears" attacked. The area is home to both grizzly and black bears, according to the NPS.

The authorities did not disclose the nature or extent of the hiker's injuries, but noted that the incident is still under investigation.

After the attack, the authorities temporarily closed the area near the Midway Geyser Basin.

Rangers said this is the first bear-related injury of 2026.

The last time a bear injured a park visitor was in September 2025. Despite using bear spray, the 29-year-old solo hiker sustained significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries to his chest and left arm, per a NPS press release at the time.

The last human fatality caused by a bear in Yellowstone occurred in 2015.