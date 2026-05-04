73-year-old retiree says cuddling babies in the NICU is "the best gig"
Richmond, Virginia- Dave Whitlow isn't a doctor or a nurse, but he's in and out of the Children's Hospital of Richmond twice a week: he's a volunteer cuddler in the neonatal intensive care unit!
After 43 years as a government manager, the senior wanted to give back.
But after Dave walked dogs from a local animal shelter and helped with the food bank, he wanted to find somewhere he could make a real difference.
He ended up in the neonatal intensive care unit at Richmond Hospital, per the hospital's blog.
There, he helps the smallest patients fighting the biggest battles by giving them cuddles.
At first, Dave told CBS6 that he was "scared to death." But after eight years, he loves his work: "It's the best gig I've ever had. It just feels right."
When he visits, Dave – a father of two and grandfather of three – holds five or six babies. On a busy day, the cuddler might soothe eight babies.
This volunteer is now an integral team member at the hospital
Before each cuddling session, Dave dons a gown and gloves and asks the nurses about babies.
"I ask the nurse, 'Tell me. Tell me what this child is receiving. What kind of treatment? Is there anything special I need to know about it?" he explained
Once the babies are in his arms, Dave talks to them, holds their tiny hands, and gently strokes their foreheads.
The 73-year-old is now an integral part of the care team. The nursing staff relaxes when Dave comes in because he can calm even the fussiest babies!
Before saying goodbye, Dave told CBS6 he whispers the same thing to every child: "Grow strong, grow smart, grow kind."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU