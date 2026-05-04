73-year-old retiree says cuddling babies in the NICU is "the best gig"

Richmond, Virginia- Dave Whitlow isn't a doctor or a nurse, but he's in and out of the Children's Hospital of Richmond twice a week: he's a volunteer cuddler in the neonatal intensive care unit!

At first, cuddling babies in the intensive care unit scared Dave. Now, he loves it. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

After 43 years as a government manager, the senior wanted to give back.

But after Dave walked dogs from a local animal shelter and helped with the food bank, he wanted to find somewhere he could make a real difference.

He ended up in the neonatal intensive care unit at Richmond Hospital, per the hospital's blog.

There, he helps the smallest patients fighting the biggest battles by giving them cuddles.

At first, Dave told CBS6 that he was "scared to death." But after eight years, he loves his work: "It's the best gig I've ever had. It just feels right."

When he visits, Dave – a father of two and grandfather of three – holds five or six babies. On a busy day, the cuddler might soothe eight babies.