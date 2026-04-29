Toddler's bedtime with dad is a hysterical fail in viral video!

When Celeste Shippy checked the baby cam, she laughed so hard that she woke her newborn . This toddler's bedtime fail cracked up his mama – and the internet!

This toddler's bedtime fail cracked up his mama – and the internet! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@celeste.shippy

After rocking baby Cal to sleep, this mother of two decided to see how her husband and 2-year-old Baker were doing with bedtime.

One look at the baby cam had her cackling.

"[Baker] is at such a fun age where he does funny things often, so I find myself pulling up the camera to see what he’s doing," Celeste told Newsweek.

When Celeste checked in during this particular bedtime, she found her overworked husband fast asleep next to her toddler.

Baker, on the other hand, was wide awake and fiddling with his dad's smartwatch. It looks like the toddler is doomscrolling!

The mom recorded the hysterical scene and shared it on Instagram. The video struck a chord with millions and now boasts over 4.7 million views.