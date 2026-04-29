Toddler's bedtime with dad is a hysterical fail in viral video!
When Celeste Shippy checked the baby cam, she laughed so hard that she woke her newborn. This toddler's bedtime fail cracked up his mama – and the internet!
After rocking baby Cal to sleep, this mother of two decided to see how her husband and 2-year-old Baker were doing with bedtime.
One look at the baby cam had her cackling.
"[Baker] is at such a fun age where he does funny things often, so I find myself pulling up the camera to see what he’s doing," Celeste told Newsweek.
When Celeste checked in during this particular bedtime, she found her overworked husband fast asleep next to her toddler.
Baker, on the other hand, was wide awake and fiddling with his dad's smartwatch. It looks like the toddler is doomscrolling!
The mom recorded the hysterical scene and shared it on Instagram. The video struck a chord with millions and now boasts over 4.7 million views.
Screen time didn't ruin this toddlers sleep
The video's resonance is clear, but what the toddler was looking at remains a mystery.
"We still aren’t sure what exactly on the watch he was doing. Even just scrolling around was probably a great time for him," Celeste said.
According to Celeste, Baker scrolled for ten whole minutes before rolling over and joining his dad in dreamland.
The mom of two was even more surprised by her toddler's scrolling because Baker had never been given the chance to play with a screen before.
Luckily, the late-night screen time didn't ruin the little boy's sleep!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@celeste.shippy