Australia's Great Barrier Reef avoids getting listed as endangered

Cairns, Australia - Australia 's Great Barrier Reef has avoided being listed as endangered despite the United Nations reporting "utmost concern" about mass coral bleaching which has destroyed countless ecosystems .

The Great Barrier Reef narrowly avoided getting listed as endangered by the UN. © Unsplash/Yanguang Lan

Canberra on Saturday welcomed the draft decision by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to maintain the World Heritage status of the 1426-mile-long reef.

UNESCO has been monitoring the reef annually since 2021, when it warned it was at risk of being placed on the list of World Heritage items "in danger."

The UN agency said in its draft report, released in Paris on Friday, that Australia was working towards addressing concerns over climate change, water quality, sustainable fisheries management and land clearing.

Hard coral cover across the reef declined substantially in 2024–2025, with above-average water temperatures causing the reef's sixth mass coral bleaching event since 2016.

Extreme weather, land-based run-off, coastal development and predation by the Crown of Thorns starfish were also placing the reef under pressure.

"Whilst the resilience of the reef remains evident, its capacity to tolerate and recover from such events is increasingly compromised, and this is of utmost concern," UNESCO said.

Australia changed its laws last year to tighten restrictions on clearing native vegetation in the reef catchment, but UNESCO called for tougher measures on dredging and over-fishing.

Australian Marine Conservation Society campaign manager Lissa Schindler said "significant gaps remain" in Australia's response to the reef's key threats.

"It contributes [$6.9 billion] to the economy every year and is the nation's fifth biggest employer, supporting 77,000 jobs," Schindler said. "We shouldn't need UNESCO to tell us we need to do more to protect it."