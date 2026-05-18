Climate change accountability resolution to come before UN General Assembly

New York, New York - The UN General Assembly on Wednesday will weigh a draft resolution underlining states' obligations to combat climate change , a long-awaited move that has been scaled back under pressure from major greenhouse gas emitters.

Vanuatu’s Minister for Climate Change Adaptation, Energy, Environment, Meteorology, Geo-Hazards and Disaster Management Ralph Regenvanu speaks during an interview at COP30 in Brazil on November 21, 2025. © PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

In 2024, the small Pacific island nation of Vanuatu spearheaded the General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the responsibility of states to fulfill their climate commitments.

The world's top court last year ruled that states were obliged to tackle climate change under international law, and failing to do so would pave the way for "reparations" to vulnerable countries.

The decision exceeded climate advocates' expectations, and Vanuatu in January proposed a new draft resolution to implement the ICJ ruling, which is non-binding but can be drawn on by courts around the world.

"For Vanuatu and for many climate-vulnerable states, this is ultimately about survival, but it is also about something wider: whether multilateralism can still respond to reality with unity," said Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's climate minister and a proponent of the cause for several years.

But the text was altered significantly after negotiations among states, with climate change taking a back seat to national security or industrial interests in many countries.

The resolution welcomes the ICJ opinion "as an authoritative contribution to the clarification of existing international law" and calls on states to "comply with their respective obligations" to protect the global climate.

It also emphasizes the measures needed to keep global warming limited to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, particularly "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems" in keeping with a goal adopted by nearly 200 countries during a global climate meeting in Dubai in 2023.

However, the creation of an "International Register of Damage" to compile evidence of "damage, loss or injury attributable to climate change" has vanished from the current text, an initial draft of which was viewed by AFP.