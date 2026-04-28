Energy firms strike deal with Trump administration to end two offshore wind projects

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration announced Monday that backers of two offshore wind projects struck deals to abandon the ventures in exchange for reimbursements that will be redirected towards conventional petroleum ventures.

The Trump administration has announced the end of two planned offshore wind projects. © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Department of Interior agreements pertain to BluePoint Wind, an offshore farm off the coasts of New York and New Jersey, and Golden State Wind offshore California.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between French company Engie and EDP Renewables of Portugal, held 50% of both projects. A unit of BlackRock was a partner on the BluePoint windfarm.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the agreements aborted projects that were "only viable when propped by massive taxpayer subsidies."

Under the accord, the BlackRock subsidiary agreed to invest up to $765 million on a US-based liquified natural gas facility. In exchange, Interior will cancel the lease and compensate for $765 million, the same sum as originally bid on Bluepoint, according to a department press release.

Golden State will be eligible to recover $120 million after an investment of that sum "in the development of US oil and gas assets, energy infrastructure, and/or LNG projects along the Gulf Coast."

Engie said both projects were at an early stage, adding that it "remains committed" to offshore wind, primarily in Asia-Pacific and Europe.