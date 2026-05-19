EPA moves to end Biden-era limits on "forever chemicals" in US' drinking water supply
Washington DC - The Environmental Protection Agency has moved to discard a selection of Biden-era rules which introduced limits on "forever chemicals" in the US' drinking water supply.
Under the leadership of administrator Lee Zeldin, the EPA said on Monday that it will unravel rules implemented by the Biden administration that put limits on the amount of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) in drinking water.
PFAS limits in drinking water were put in place in 2024 after it was determined that long-term exposure was linked to kidney cancer, immune system suppression, and developmental issues.
Under new regulations, Zeldin's EPA will roll back protections on four of the substances targeted by the Biden-era policy, and leave protections in place for two.
The move runs in contrast to the Trump administration's push against PFAS and other so-called "forever chemicals," a mission that has been championed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responds to "forever chemicals" decision
In response to backlash, particularly from RFK Jr. supporters, Zeldin and the HHS secretary released a joint press statement on Monday.
"The Trump EPA is committed to Make America Healthy Again by ensuring clean air, land, and water – and by taking on PFAS the right way, across the full life cycle and built to last," Zeldin said.
"The Biden administration cut corners and failed to follow the law," he continued. "We are fixing that error."
RFK Jr. justified the EPA's decision as important to "reduce exposure, strengthen drinking water protections, and support communities."
"People are being harmed from drinking water that has these chemicals in them," Melanie Benesh, vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, told the New York Times.
"There is no reason why the EPA shouldn't continue to fight to preserve what was a really important and consequential public health action."
Cover photo: AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images