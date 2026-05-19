EPA moves to end Biden-era limits on "forever chemicals" in US' drinking water supply

Washington DC - The Environmental Protection Agency has moved to discard a selection of Biden-era rules which introduced limits on "forever chemicals" in the US' drinking water supply.

The Environmental Protection Agency, headed by Administration Lee Zeldin, has moved to discard rules designed to limit "forever chemicals" in the US' drinking water. © AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Under the leadership of administrator Lee Zeldin, the EPA said on Monday that it will unravel rules implemented by the Biden administration that put limits on the amount of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) in drinking water.

PFAS limits in drinking water were put in place in 2024 after it was determined that long-term exposure was linked to kidney cancer, immune system suppression, and developmental issues.

Under new regulations, Zeldin's EPA will roll back protections on four of the substances targeted by the Biden-era policy, and leave protections in place for two.

The move runs in contrast to the Trump administration's push against PFAS and other so-called "forever chemicals," a mission that has been championed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.