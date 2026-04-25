G7 skirts climate change talk to appease Trump in environmental meeting

Paris, France - Environment ministers from G7 nations said progress was made at a two-day meeting in Paris despite climate change being left off the agenda to avoid friction with the US.

France's ecology minister Monique Barbut said the G7's decision to avoid talks of climate change was meant to avoid divisions. © Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

The Group of Seven skirted any direct mention of global warming to appease its largest and most powerful member, which has shunned global climate action under President Donald Trump.

France's ecology minister Monique Barbut said they chose to focus on areas that would attract consensus among all G7 members rather than provoke divisions.

"Climate change, as I said quite frankly, was not directly among these priorities," Barbut told reporters as the meeting closed in the French capital.

"That is why we chose not to address this fundamental issue, because if we had, we would have risked some partners leaving the negotiating table and thus achieving nothing at all."

She said this "pragmatic" approach had resulted in the adoption of seven declarations by member states France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the US.

"This is significant given the current challenges to environmental multilateralism. We consider these results exceptional," Barbut said.

In his second term as president, Trump – a skeptic of climate change – has pulled the US from the Paris Agreement and the bedrock treaty underpinning global climate action.

The decision to avoid the topic in Paris was criticized by climate activists, who accused the group of wealthy industrialized economies of bowing to pressure.

But Japan's Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara said the agenda focused on common challenges and Washington's representative "engaged with our discussions together."

"We didn't feel that pressure whatsoever," he told reporters.