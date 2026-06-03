Greenpeace counter-suit over massive US pipeline protest fine green lit by Dutch court

Amsterdam, Netherlands - A Dutch court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Greenpeace to counter-sue US conglomerate Energy Transfer over a $345-million damages claim that could bankrupt the climate pressure group.

A protester holds a sign by Greenpeace during an International Workers Day rally in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 1, 2026. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

The Amsterdam court ruled it was competent to judge the closely followed case brought by Greenpeace, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands, and would hold further hearings next month.

Legal experts and advocacy groups alike say the case could have potentially far-reaching implications for protests and free speech, as well as Greenpeace's financial survival.

Last year, a US jury awarded more than $660 million against Greenpeace for charges including trespass, nuisance, and deprivation of property access over protests against an Energy Transfer pipeline nearly a decade ago.

A court in North Dakota later cut those damages in half, but Greenpeace has repeatedly said it cannot pay, denouncing the proceedings as a means to silence protest.

At the heart of the US court battle was the Dakota Access Pipeline, where the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe led one of the largest anti-fossil-fuel protests in US history from 2016 to 2017.

Hundreds were arrested and injured in the demos, which ultimately proved unsuccessful as the pipeline – transporting fracked crude oil – came online in 2017.

Greenpeace maintains it played only a small and peaceful role in the protests, which were led by Indigenous Peoples.