More than 2 million evacuated as destructive typhoon makes landfall

Beijing, China - Typhoon Bavi made landfall in eastern China on Sunday, evacuating more than 2 million people in the process.

A typhoon caused major destruction after making landfall in Eastern China on July 12, 2026. © CN-STR/AFP

Before reaching China, the storm lashed northern Taiwan and Japan's remote southwestern islands, toppling trees and leaving tens of thousands without power.

The typhoon was downgraded to a severe tropical storm on Sunday after making landfall. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Extreme weather already wreaked havoc on southern and central China in the past week, with storms leaving at least 39 dead and causing dozens of rivers to overflow and a reservoir to burst.

Bavi first made landfall at around 11:20 PM on Saturday in Zhejiang province with 90 mph winds.

"The core impact zone experienced fierce winds and heavy rain, with rapid runoff forming on the ground and roadside trees being uprooted," national TV station CCTV reported as Bavi struck the city of Yuhuan.

It then hit Yueqing city, where CCTV said firefighters, rescue workers and municipal employees were clearing "more than 1,300 trees" that had fallen or been uprooted.

The eye of the storm had moved near the Zhejiang provincial capital, Hangzhou, at around 10 AM on Sunday.

Zhejiang provincial officials forecast torrential rain in coastal regions and the possibility of flash floods, Xinhua said, warning of transport disruptions, rivers overflowing and farmland being inundated.