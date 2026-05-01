Nevada shaken by 4.9-magnitude earthquake

Silver Springs, Nevada - A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Nevada on Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Friday's earthquake in Nevada struck near the town of Silver Springs in Lyon County. © IMAGO / Wirestock

The tremor hit at a depth of about 7 miles, around 12 miles southeast of Silver Springs.

It struck at about 1:17 AM, the USGS said.

The earthquake probably caused light to moderate shaking, according to the USGS.

People who felt the quake can share their experiences via the USGS Felt Report form. The data is used to create maps that show what people experienced and the extent of damage.

Authorities consider it unlikely that Friday's tremor caused any fatalities or significant economic damage.