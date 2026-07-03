Projected "super typhoon" heads for Guam and Northern Mariana Islands

Hagåtña, Guam - Residents of Guam and the Northern Marianas boarded up windows and stocked up Friday as a monster weather system forecast to become a "super typhoon" approached the US Pacific territories.

Workers secure a gas station ahead of the arrival of the forecasted Super Typhoon Bavi in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on July 3, 2026. © MARK RABAGO / AFP

Just months after a previous major storm, cars queued at petrol stations, while residents thronged hardware stores to buy plywood and supermarkets for food, bottled water, and other essentials.

"Current forecast tracks continue to indicate a grim outlook for the Marianas," the US National Weather Service warned.

"All residents across Guam and the [Northern Mariana Islands] should plan for and anticipate at least tropical storm conditions."

Typhoon Bavi was moving between the Marshall Islands and the Northern Marianas, with sustained winds of 104 miles per hour, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) said in its latest update at 11:00 PM ET.

Moving west, it was projected to reach super typhoon status by Saturday morning, with sustained winds of 150 mph, increasing 24 hours later to 173 mph, the JTWC said, equivalent to a category-five hurricane.

It is expected to weaken very slightly by the time it arrives on Monday over Guam and the Northern Marianas, which are still recovering from Super Typhoon Sinlaku in April.

Plans for celebrating the US' 250th anniversary on Saturday have been quickly overtaken by storm preparations.

At the Pacific Islands Club Saipan resort, workers were boarding up windows, securing outdoor furniture and equipment, checking alarm systems, and stocking first aid kits.

"Everyone has a role," the resort's sports, entertainment, and activities manager Reymark Castro (35) told AFP.

"From engineering to landscaping to operations, we're all working together to reduce damage and make sure we're ready to respond once the storm passes."