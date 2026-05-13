Researchers warn world risks year of severe fires fueled by climate change

London, UK - The world could face a year of "particularly severe" wildfires , fueled by climate change and a potentially strong El Niño weather phenomenon, after a record-breaking start to 2026, researchers warned Tuesday.

Researchers are sounding the alarm on a potential year of "severe" wildfires due to climate change. © Frederic J. Brown / AFP

"This year the global fire season has got off to a very fast start," said Theodore Keeping, a researcher at Imperial College London.

The area scorched by wildfires so far is 50% higher than average for this time of year, Keeping said in a press briefing.

And this is before El Niño has even formed.

El Niño is the warm phase of a natural climate cycle in Pacific Ocean temperatures and trade winds, which influences global weather patterns and increases the likelihood of droughts, heavy rainfall, and other climate extremes.

It also adds heat to a planet already warmed from burning fossil fuels. The last El Niño helped make 2023 and 2024 the top two hottest years on record.

Some weather agencies forecast the coming event will be even stronger – possibly rivalling a "super" El Niño three decades ago.

"The likelihood of harmful extreme fires potentially could be the highest we've seen in recent history if a strong El Niño does develop," said Keeping, who is part of World Weather Attribution, a network of climate scientists.

Fires have already burned a total area exceeding 400 million acres between January and the first week of May, according to data from the Global Wildfire Information System.