Tornado rips Illinois home apart – and the man inside captures it all on video

Effingham, Illinois – "Bro, there's a tornado outside right now": With these words, Trevor Jason Kreke started filming a video on June 17 to tell a friend about the storm in his hometown of Effingham. Suddenly, there's a crash, and glass shatters. Then, it goes dark…

Trevor Jason Kreke must have had a guardian angel when a tornado reduced his rental house to rubble – and he was caught in the middle of it. © Montage: Screenshots/TikTok/trevorkreke

The tornado hit Trevor's rental house, and he was right in the middle of it. When calm finally returned, the man posted the terrifying footage on TikTok.

With scrapes on his hands and disheveled hair, Trevor emerges, dazed, from his home – or rather, from the wreckage.

"The whole house that I'm living in just got torn to pieces," he says in the video. "I was flying around my house."

Trevor must have had a guardian angel. Apart from a few minor injuries, he escaped unharmed.

His footage shows just how violently the tornado raged: holes gaping in the wooden walls, boards scattered across the lawn, and a massive tree on the property snapped clean off.

Trevor calls his survival a miracle. "Once I realized I was all right, and it was only material possessions that were destroyed, I just started thanking God," he admitted.