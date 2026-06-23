Tornado rips Illinois home apart – and the man inside captures it all on video
Effingham, Illinois – "Bro, there's a tornado outside right now": With these words, Trevor Jason Kreke started filming a video on June 17 to tell a friend about the storm in his hometown of Effingham. Suddenly, there's a crash, and glass shatters. Then, it goes dark…
The tornado hit Trevor's rental house, and he was right in the middle of it. When calm finally returned, the man posted the terrifying footage on TikTok.
With scrapes on his hands and disheveled hair, Trevor emerges, dazed, from his home – or rather, from the wreckage.
"The whole house that I'm living in just got torn to pieces," he says in the video. "I was flying around my house."
Trevor must have had a guardian angel. Apart from a few minor injuries, he escaped unharmed.
His footage shows just how violently the tornado raged: holes gaping in the wooden walls, boards scattered across the lawn, and a massive tree on the property snapped clean off.
Trevor calls his survival a miracle. "Once I realized I was all right, and it was only material possessions that were destroyed, I just started thanking God," he admitted.
Friends organize a fundraising campaign for Trevor
In a second TikTok a day later, Trevor thanks everyone who helped him after the severe storm.
With tears, he directs heartfelt words to his family, friends, and members of his congregation. His loved ones also ensured he received financial assistance. So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $40,000.
The tornado also hit other residents of Effingham County hard. People reported, citing officials, that 30 homes were destroyed and another 29 were severely damaged.
Cover photo: Montage: Screenshots/TikTok/trevorkreke