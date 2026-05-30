Trump lifts rules prohibiting off-road vehicles in most national parks

Washington DC – President Donald Trump on Friday lifted rules that severely restricted the use of off-road vehicles on federal land and prohibited their use in most national parks .

President Donald Trump has lifted restrictions on the use of off-road vehicles on public land. © AFP/Kent Nishimura

Trump rescinded two executive orders, the first signed by President Richard Nixon in 1972 and the second signed by President Jimmy Carter in 1977, in an attempt to reduce restrictions on the use of off-road vehicles.

The 1972 order established strict criteria for when an off-road vehicle can be driven on federal land, while the 1977 order allowed the government to immediately shut down such driving if it was causing environmental damage.

In a fact sheet released by the White House, Trump justified the move by declaring that the two orders introduced criteria which "were difficult for agencies to operationalize in practice because they were so vague."

"President Trump believes the American people should be able to access and enjoy their public lands without being burdened by unnecessary and outdated regulations," the fact sheet stated.

The move comes weeks after the Trump administration curbed a rule introduced under former President Joe Biden which put equal importance on the use of public land for conservation and development.

Ultimately, the decision removed conservation as a valid "use" of public land and opened up possibilities for increased drilling, logging, and mining.

In an emailed statement to the New York Times, Center for Western Priorities spokesperson Kate Groetzinger slammed Trump's decision to repeal the executive orders.