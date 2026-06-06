Dog owners desperately search for pups after fire – what they learn leaves them stunned
Opa‑Locka, Florida – After a massive fire in the small town of Opa‑Locka destroyed an entire family business, the owner mourned his two dogs. A happy ending seemed impossible – or was it?
According to the responsible fire department, Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue announced on Facebook that a massive fire broke out at a local junkyard about six days ago.
"On May 25, 2026, at approximately 5:07 p.m., more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire near the 13100 block of Cairo Lane," the team explained on the platform.
When they arrived on scene, the crew saw "heavy flames and smoke" already spreading to adjacent buildings.
"Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the fire, establish additional water supplies, and prevent fire extension while addressing hot spots in the area," the statement continued.
It wasn’t just the towering flames that made the situation hazardous; the "windy conditions" also added unexpected challenges.
The fire completely destroyed two businesses owned by the Lopez family, wiping out over 30 years of the company’s history.
Even worse for the family was the worry for their dogs, Fantasma and Mimi, who could not be found anywhere during the firefighting efforts.
Lost dogs are reunited with worried owners
For over ten hours, the Lopez family watched the flames grow higher and higher.
Then, reports NBC 6 South Florida, a miracle occurred.
As if out of nowhere, the loyal four‑legged friends appeared on the junkyard street and rushed to their owners.
Both Fantasma and Mimi seemed unharmed despite the raging fire.
In a post shared on Instagram, the dogs' joy was unmistakable.
In the wake of the devastation, the Lopez family set up a donation page on GoFundMe and asked for financial help.
"What took decades of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to build was lost in a matter of hours," the business owner’s daughter wrote on the platform.
Since the family’s insurance does not cover all the fire damage, the business now relies on any assistance it can get.
Their appeal has so far raised $13,234 of the $50,000 goal.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Miami-Dade Fire Rescue