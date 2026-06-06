Dog owners desperately search for pups after fire – what they learnt stunned them

Opa‑Locka, Florida – After a massive fire in the small town of Opa‑Locka destroyed an entire family business, the owner mourned his two dogs . A happy ending seemed impossible – or was it?

After a massive fire in the small town of Opa‑Locka destroyed an entire family business, the owner mourned his two dogs. © Screenshot/Facebook/Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

According to the responsible fire department, Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue announced on Facebook that a massive fire broke out at a local junkyard about six days ago.

"On May 25, 2026, at approximately 5:07 p.m., more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire near the 13100 block of Cairo Lane," the team explained on the platform.

When they arrived on scene, the crew saw "heavy flames and smoke" already spreading to adjacent buildings.

"Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the fire, establish additional water supplies, and prevent fire extension while addressing hot spots in the area," the statement continued.

It wasn’t just the towering flames that made the situation hazardous; the "windy conditions" also added unexpected challenges.

The fire completely destroyed two businesses owned by the Lopez family, wiping out over 30 years of the company’s history.

Even worse for the family was the worry for their dogs, Fantasma and Mimi, who could not be found anywhere during the firefighting efforts.