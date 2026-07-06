Whale sinks New Jersey fire rescue ship with a single strike!

Carteret, New Jersey - New Jersey firefighters had to be rescued after a freak whale strike sank their rescue ship on July 4. Luckily, no one was injured in the wild animal i ncident!

The Carteret Fire Department Marine Unit 2 sank after being struck by a whale. © Screenshot/Facebook/Carteret Fire Department

The Carteret Fire Department Marine Unit 2 was on its way back to local waters after working a Fourth of July security detail near the Statue of Liberty, per a department Facebook post, when disaster struck in the form of a whale.

The vessel was approaching the mouth of Raritan Bay, between New Jersey and Staten Island, when it was "violently struck beneath the stern by a surfacing whale."

The strike caused "catastrophic damage to the vessel," the department wrote.

"The boat immediately began taking on water, leaving the firefighters aboard only seconds to abandon the vessel."

Luckily, the firefighters, who were wearing life vests, weren't left bobbing in the bay for long. A jet skier and a recreational boater pulled the crew on their vessels until marine fire units from the nearby Perth Amboy Fire Department came to the shipwrecked crew's aid.