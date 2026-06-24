Deadly hantavirus outbreak expected to formally end after cruise ship panic

Geneva, Switzerland - The deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, which sparked international alarm, should be formally declared over on July 2, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Wednesday.

The deadly hantavirus outbreak that made international headlines is expected to end next month. © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

However, while the episode is nearing the end for the remaining people in quarantine, for scientists and experts, the work is only in its early stages.

Virus samples will be worked on to see if tests, treatments, and vaccines could be developed for future outbreaks.

There were 12 confirmed and one probable case stemming from the MV Hondius, including three deaths, in an outbreak that sparked an international health alert.

The Dutch-flagged ship set off April 1 from Ushuaia, Argentina, taking in remote islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, including Tristan da Cunha, before heading north to Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands, where remaining passengers were evacuated.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that in total, more than 650 contacts were identified and followed up by health authorities in 33 countries and territories.

"All but 54 contacts have completed their period of quarantine, and the remaining contacts are scheduled to complete their quarantine period by July 2," he told a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"If no further cases are reported by then, WHO will consider the outbreak to be over."

But he said the WHO would continue working to understand the outbreak, and the virus itself.