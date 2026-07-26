Doctors Without Borders demands key HIV prevention drug be made affordable

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called for a drastic reduction in the price of a key medication used to prevent HIV infection, as the International AIDS Conference begins in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

A clinician displays the long-acting injectable HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, Lenacapavir vial, during the first phase of the national rollout, at the Riruta Health Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 26, 2026.
A clinician displays the long-acting injectable HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, Lenacapavir vial, during the first phase of the national rollout, at the Riruta Health Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 26, 2026.  © SIMON MAINA / AFP

"No one should be excluded from HIV prevention simply because a medicine is being kept artificially expensive," said Melissa Scharwey, a global health expert at MSF.

The organization is demanding a price of around $40 per person per year for the drug lenacapavir and for the widespread production of lower-cost generic versions.

According to MSF, US pharmaceutical company Gilead charges $28,000 for a year's supply of lenacapavir, which requires two injections.

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This price applies to the treatment of people already living with HIV in the US, not to its use as a preventive medication. MSF argues that this is unaffordable for health care systems in low- and middle-income countries.

For HIV prevention, lenacapavir is administered twice a year by injection, offering an alternative to the daily tablets used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

According to the German AIDS Action Alliance, around 1.2 million people become newly infected with HIV each year worldwide, while approximately 570,000 people die from AIDS-related illnesses.

For the first time, more than half of all new HIV infections now occur outside sub-Saharan Africa, according to the organization.

At the same time, global efforts to combat HIV are under increasing pressure because of a sharp decline in international health funding.

The conference in Rio de Janeiro, organized by the International Aids Society, runs until Friday.

Cover photo: SIMON MAINA / AFP

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