Ebola cases in the Congo top 1,000 with hundreds of deaths

Kinshasa, DR Congo - Just over a month after the start of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to more than 1,000.

Teams from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies prepare for the burial of an orphan who died from Ebola at Mbiyo cemetery in Bunia, Ituri Province, DR Congo, on June 19, 2026. © JOSPIN MWISHA / AFP

The Information Ministry in Kinshasa reported that 254 of the 1,003 confirmed Ebola patients in three provinces have died, while 100 people are considered recovered. It said 365 patients are currently being treated in hospitals and isolation wards.

The fatality rate is currently around 25%. The data is for cases through Saturday and the figures were reported in an X post on Sunday.

Since the outbreak was announced in May, 19 people in neighboring Uganda have also contracted Ebola and two of them have died of the highly dangerous disease. The cases were linked to the outbreak in the Congo.

The ministry said 58% of the contacts of confirmed cases are currently being traced. To stop the spread of the disease, the World Health Organization says it is necessary to identify and monitor 90% of all people who have been in contact with an infected person.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly expressed concern about the high number of contacts that are unknown and not being traced.

Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact and contact with bodily fluids.