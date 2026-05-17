Ebola outbreak declared international health emergency after more than 80 deaths

Kinshasa, DR Congo - The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency on Sunday over an outbreak of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has killed more than 80 and for which there is no vaccine.

The Ebola outbreak currently affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo has been declared an international health emergency. © JOSPIN MWISHA / AFP

Fears of further spread grew when a laboratory on Sunday confirmed a case in the major eastern DRC city of Goma, which is controlled by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia.

A total of 88 deaths and 336 suspected cases of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever have so far been reported, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Saturday.

"A positive case in Goma has been confirmed by tests carried out by the laboratory. It involves the wife of a man who died of Ebola in Bunia, who travelled to Goma after her husband's death whilst already infected," Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director of the Congolese National Institute for Biomedical Research, told AFP.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep disquiet as the reported cases rose.

"I determine that the epidemic constitutes a public health emergency of international concern," Ghebreyesus posted to X, albeit adding that as yet it "does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency" as defined by existing international health regulations.

As things stand, therefore, the Geneva-based WHO has declared its second-highest level of alert under IHR – a pandemic being the highest – with the global health body warning the scale of the current outbreak remains unclear.

"There are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread," the WHO noted.

Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said it was preparing a "large-scale response", calling the rapid spread of the outbreak "extremely concerning".

"The Bundibugyo strain has no vaccine, no specific treatment," DR Congo's Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said.

"This strain has a very high fatality rate, which can reach 50%."