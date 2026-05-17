Ebola outbreak declared international health emergency after more than 80 deaths
Kinshasa, DR Congo - The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency on Sunday over an outbreak of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has killed more than 80 and for which there is no vaccine.
Fears of further spread grew when a laboratory on Sunday confirmed a case in the major eastern DRC city of Goma, which is controlled by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia.
A total of 88 deaths and 336 suspected cases of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever have so far been reported, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Saturday.
"A positive case in Goma has been confirmed by tests carried out by the laboratory. It involves the wife of a man who died of Ebola in Bunia, who travelled to Goma after her husband's death whilst already infected," Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director of the Congolese National Institute for Biomedical Research, told AFP.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep disquiet as the reported cases rose.
"I determine that the epidemic constitutes a public health emergency of international concern," Ghebreyesus posted to X, albeit adding that as yet it "does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency" as defined by existing international health regulations.
As things stand, therefore, the Geneva-based WHO has declared its second-highest level of alert under IHR – a pandemic being the highest – with the global health body warning the scale of the current outbreak remains unclear.
"There are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread," the WHO noted.
Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said it was preparing a "large-scale response", calling the rapid spread of the outbreak "extremely concerning".
"The Bundibugyo strain has no vaccine, no specific treatment," DR Congo's Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said.
"This strain has a very high fatality rate, which can reach 50%."
No vaccine available for Ebola strain involved in outbreak
The strain – first identified in 2007 – has also killed a Congolese national in neighboring Uganda, officials said Saturday.
Vaccines are only available for the Zaire strain, which was identified in 1976 and has a higher fatality rate of 60-90%.
Health officials had confirmed the latest outbreak Friday in Ituri province in northeastern DRC, bordering Uganda and South Sudan, according to CDC Africa.
"We've been seeing people die for the past two weeks," said Isaac Nyakulinda, a local civil society representative contacted by AFP by phone.
"There is nowhere to isolate the sick. They are dying at home, and their bodies are being handled by their family members."
According to Kamba, patient zero was a nurse who reported to a health facility in Ituri's provincial capital, Bunia, on April 24, with symptoms suggesting Ebola.
Symptoms of the disease include fever, hemorrhaging, and vomiting.
"The number of cases and deaths we are seeing in such a short timeframe, combined with the spread across several health zones and now across the border, is extremely concerning," says Trish Newport, MSF Emergency Programme Manager, which is mobilizing medical and support staff to the area.
Large-scale transport of medical equipment is a challenge in the DRC, a country of more than 100 million people, which is four times the size of France but has poor communications infrastructure.
Cover photo: JOSPIN MWISHA / AFP