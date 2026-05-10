Evacuation of hantavirus-hit ship begins in Canary Islands

Tenerife, Spain - Occupants of a cruise ship struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has sparked international alarm began leaving the vessel in Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday for their repatriation.

Passengers wearing a blue protective suits board a military bus after being evacuated from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026. © JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Three passengers from the MV Hondius – a Dutch husband and wife and a German woman – have died, while others have fallen sick with the rare disease, which usually spreads among rodents.

No vaccines or specific treatments exist for hantavirus, which is endemic in Argentina, where the ship departed in April.

But health officials have stressed that the risk for global public health is low and played down comparisons to a repeat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final flight to evacuate most of the ship's nearly 150 passengers and crew will leave for Australia on Monday, before the ship continues to the Netherlands, Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia said.

Passengers wearing blue medical suits began disembarking the Dutch-flagged vessel onto smaller boats to reach the port of Granadilla on Tenerife, AFP journalists saw.

The evacuees then boarded a bus for their transfer to Tenerife South airport, where their repatriation flights were due to take off.

"The disembarkation of the passengers and the Spanish crew member has started," the health ministry confirmed on Telegram.

The 14 Spaniards on board would leave first, followed by a Dutch flight that would also take citizens from Germany, Belgium, Greece, and part of the crew, Garcia said.

Separate flights for Canadian, Turkish, French, British, Irish, and US citizens were also planned for Sunday, added Garcia.