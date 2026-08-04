First deaths reported in nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak

Lansing, Michigan - Two people have died in Michigan in connection with an outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness caused by a parasite, local authorities said on Monday, confirming the first deaths in the nationwide outbreak.

Health officials believe the cyclosporiasis outbreak could be connected to iceberg lettuce. © IMAGO / Newscom World

"According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration," the Michigan Department of Health said in a statement.

No additional information will be provided on these two cases, the statement added.

At the same time, the authority stressed that cyclosporiasis is generally not a life-threatening illness.

"Death resulting from cyclosporiasis is uncommon in the United States," it said.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in cases of cyclosporiasis across the US.

According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6,707 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis were recorded between early May and late July, with 423 people admitted to hospital.

Cases have been reported in almost every state.