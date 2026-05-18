Hantavirus: WHO issues new statement after risk reassessment

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization said Sunday it was maintaining its assessment of the hantavirus outbreak as "low risk" as the cruise ship where the outbreak originated approached the Netherlands.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, docks at the port of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Spain, on May 11, 2026. © REUTERS

"The public health risk has been reassessed with the most current information available, and the global risk remains low," said a WHO statement.

"While additional cases may still occur among passengers and crew members exposed before containment measures were implemented, the risk of onward transmission is expected to be reduced following disembarkation and the implementation of control measures," it added.

The MV Hondius is expected to dock in the Dutch port of Rotterdam between 10:00 AM and midday on Monday, according to officials.

The remaining 27 people on board – including 25 crew and two medical staff – will then disembark.

The ship, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, made headlines after three passengers died from hantavirus – a rare virus for which no vaccines nor specific treatments exist.