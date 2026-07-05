Heatstroke survivor issues dire warning as temperatures surge: "Take it seriously"

Washington DC - History professor Ethan Borden Krizman was in high school when he collapsed during a race. The terrible heatstroke incident occurred 20 years ago now, but he still remembers it well.

Though children and the elderly are most at risk, anyone can face negative health affects due to extreme heat. © Collage: IMAGO/SOPA Images & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The current heatwaves across Europe and much of the US have brought it all swirling back for him.

"I started getting tunnel vision, and I could feel my body weakening, and I collapsed, like just I completely blacked out," he told the AFP, recounting how he was evacuated just short of the finish line on a 95 degree day in California.

Krizman says he can feel himself "getting on edge" when he sees news alerts about extreme heat across Europe, where scores of deaths attributed to the heat have been reported.

"I can feel my heart [rate] elevating," he said.

Krizman says that ever since his brush with heat stroke, his tolerance for extreme heat has significantly diminished.

While children under the age of five and the elderly are most at risk in heatwaves, teens and healthy adults can also suffer serious symptoms that can ultimately be fatal, especially when engaging in physical activity.

At the time, Krizman was a competitive runner, logging about 70 miles a week.

"I wasn't an Olympic-level athlete, but I was probably more physically fit than 90-plus percent of the population," he said. "I had been hydrating all day long."