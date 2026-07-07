New Mexico rat tests positive for the plague as health officials issue warning

Santa Fe, New Mexico – Health officials in New Mexico say a rat has tested positive for the plague, marking the fifth animal case in the state in 2026.

A dead rat in New Mexico has tested positive for the plague. © unsplash/ Joshua J. Cotten

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) took to social media to remind citizens that the plague can spread to humans after a rodent found by a Santa Fe resident tested positive.

"Protect yourself and your animals: use flea prevention, avoid sick or dead rodents, and contact a doctor or vet right away if you notice sudden fever, swollen lymph nodes, or other symptoms," officials wrote on Instagram.

The dead rat was turned over for testing by a resident who found it on their property. This is the fifth confirmed animal case of the plague in New Mexico in 2026, but the first in a wild animal.

So far this year, three Santa Fe County dogs and one Bernalillo County dog have been diagnosed with plague, per a press release.

"While this is an animal case of plague, it’s important to remember humans can get plague from flea bites or direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, wildlife and even pets," said Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist for NMDOH. "Pets can be infected with plague if they eat an infected animal or are bitten by infected fleas."

The plague is a bacterial disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It is potentially life-threatening, but can be treated with antibiotics.

In June, a woman from Santa Fe died after contracting the disease.

Symptoms in cats and dogs include fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite. There may be swelling in the lymph node under the jaw.