Trump administration to end Medicare prescription drug subsidies for seniors

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration plans to end federal subsidies for prescription drug plans offered to residents over 65 as part of the Medicare health insurance program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz (c.) speaks as President Donald Trump (r.) and Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. (l.) listen in the Oval Office of the White House. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The change could leave some 25 million senior citizens facing serious cost increases for prescription drugs, the report said.

Citing anonymous Trump administration officials, the newspaper said $3.6 billion in federal subsidies paid to stymie increases in Medicare insurance premiums will end this December.

Those on the subsidized plans will learn of their new premium rates in autumn.

The move could become a political issue ahead of November's midterm elections, with prescription drug costs a key concern for many retirees and people living on fixed incomes.

Health policy nonprofit KFF said the average premium for a subsidized plan was around $36 a month.