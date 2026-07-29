US to restore hundreds of millions in funding to Gavi global vaccine alliance

Washington DC - The US will contribute $600 million to the Gavi global vaccine organization, Republican Senator Susan Collins said Tuesday, a restoration after President Donald Trump's administration previously pulled funds.

The US will reportedly restore $600 million in funding to the Gavi global vaccine organization. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

A spokesperson for the Vaccine Alliance told AFP the organization is "grateful to the United States for its intention to obligate funding to Gavi."

Gavi brings together government and private donors to help developing countries acquire immunizations for key diseases at affordable prices.

Last year, the US pulled support, with vaccine-skeptic health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr claiming without evidence that there were safety concerns.

In a statement, Collins said that the State Department had agreed to contribute the funds appropriated in FY25 and FY26 "to replenish US funding to Gavi."

"It is welcome news that following our recent outreach, the State Department has committed to contributing the full $600 million for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance," said Collins, commending the organization's "critical role in averting the spread of preventable diseases globally and stopping outbreaks before they reach US borders."