Woman and three siblings suffer from mysterious illness for years – and their dog is the key

Makalea and her three younger siblings suffered from a mysterious illness for a decade: They had headaches, felt weak, and some even showed signs of paralysis. But while the siblings spent years puzzling over the source of the symptoms, their dog Molly had been the key all along!

Makalea spent about a decade not knowing what illness was afflicting her and her three siblings. All that time, her dog Molly was the key. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@heymakalea

Molly was diagnosed with Lyme disease at the very start of those difficult ten years – and was immediately put on antibiotics.

It turned out that this very illness was the key to solving the mystery of Makalea and her siblings.

In early June, the young woman shared on her Instagram how terrible that time had been.

Unfortunately, neither she nor the others had ever considered that they might also be suffering from Lyme disease.

Although all four had been bitten by ticks, none of them developed the characteristic bull's‑eye rash.

This rash often appears a few days to a few weeks after transmission – but it doesn't have to. Consequently, none of the siblings suspected they had the same disease as Molly.

In an interview with Newsweek, Makalea explained that she and her siblings must have been infected around the same time as their furry companion.

However, the doctors found more than just Lyme disease in the siblings.